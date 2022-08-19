ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug, gun charges

A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning

This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
Bicyclist identified in Newport fatal hit and run

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday, a police spokesman confirms. Officers were called to the scene of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist just before 12:30 a.m. on the 11th Street Bridge, Newport police said in a news release.
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
