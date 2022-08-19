Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
downbeach.com
FEMA awards Downbeach towns $2.7 million for resiliency projects
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that five South Jersey resiliency projects have been selected for funding, including projects in Ventnor and Longport. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a competitive grant that provides funding for local communities to implement projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA chooses recipients based on the overall ranking and the eligibility and cost-effectiveness of each project. All of the FEMA funded applications were prepared by Rutala Associates, a local planning firm.
downbeach.com
Noyes Museum granted $109,400 for climate change exhibition
ATLANTIC CITY – The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University recently received two state grants, one of which will go toward a new exhibition on climate change. The New Jersey State Council of the Arts awarded $50,000 to the Noyes to host the New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition in 2023, titled “The Inequity of Climate Resilience.” The exhibit will be hosted at both the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and at Kramer Hall in Hammonton.
downbeach.com
Longport volunteer firefighters have a busy weekend responding to water rescues
LONGPORT – The volunteers at the Longport Volunteer Fire Department had a busy weekend rescuing people on land and sea. According to Fire Chief Levon “Lefty” Clayton, the all-volunteer fire department had three fire calls, three EMS calls and three requests for Marine 3 assistance on the water.
downbeach.com
Margate, Longport plan 911 ceremonies
The Downbeach communities of Margate and Longport will be holding memorial services for those who perished in the attacks on America Sept. 11, 2001. The Margate City Fire Department will be conducting a tribute ceremony in memory of the events that changed the nation 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Fire Station #1, 1 S. Washington Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downbeach.com
Sports Night with Jay Wright raises $130,000 for JCC programs
MARGATE – College Basketball coaching legend, Jay Wright joined the 7th annual Jackie and Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event as the headline speaker Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave. The JCC’s sold out Sports Night event raised $130,000 for the JCC’s scholarship fund for children and seniors of Atlantic County and programs that enrich their lives.
Comments / 0