The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that five South Jersey resiliency projects have been selected for funding, including projects in Ventnor and Longport. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a competitive grant that provides funding for local communities to implement projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA chooses recipients based on the overall ranking and the eligibility and cost-effectiveness of each project. All of the FEMA funded applications were prepared by Rutala Associates, a local planning firm.

LONGPORT, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO