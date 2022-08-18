Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Comments / 0