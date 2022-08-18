Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca C
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine
Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
syvnews.com
'Awesome turnout': Dozens showcase skateboarding skills at Lompoc's annual contest
Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks. The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles
Junction offers an extensive tapas and drinks menu. – Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family. Owners and...
New dog rescue opens in North County
Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
syvnews.com
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
syvnews.com
Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke
A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County, cities take on governor’s homelessness challenge
Santa Barbara County has accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-Day Challenge to reduce homelessness by moving 40 individuals from homeless encampments along highways and railroad corridors, a county spokesman said. The county’s efforts are being conducted using a $2.5 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant awarded to move people indoors...
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero
Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related. – This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
‘American Idol’ producers selling SLO County winery for $22 million. See the stunning photos
A listing agent described the 159-acre property, which includes two Tuscan-style villas and a pool, as “the crown jewel of the Central Coast.”
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Local construction firm ranks on list of fastest-growing companies
Precision is also ranked as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the San Luis Obispo region. – Precision Construction Services—a local firm with projects ranging from rocket launch pads at Vandenberg to amenities at Pismo Preserve to a massive storage facility for Justin Winery in Paso Robles—has been named No. 266 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
Northern Chumash Tribal Council to celebrate the reunification of Morro Rock
Ceremony Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site. – The Northern Chumash Tribal Council will hold a private ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site of Lisamu’, commonly known as Morro Rock, that were mined more than 120 years ago.
lompocvmc.com
A Conversation with Dr. Bounoua, Weight-loss surgeon
Dr. Farida Bounoua helps patients lose weight surgically, watching them ‘blossom’ afterward. Dr. Bounoua, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Society of Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), came to Lompoc Valley Medical Center two years ago to develop a surgical weight loss program. She and Dr. Christopher Taglia, FACS, DABOM, have a joint experience performing over 1000 Bariatric surgeries, most recently completing over 100 Bariatric surgeries while developing the Bariatric Surgery Program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
