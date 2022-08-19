ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Library Archivist Julie Hughes Keeps Town’s History Alive

Wilton boasts a vast history, from stories of colonial farmers to Olympians to entrepreneurs, and countless individuals contribute to what makes the town so interesting. But who keeps track of all this history?. Julie Hughes works as a researcher, curator, and archivist at the Wilton Library/Wilton Historical Society‘s History Room,...
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Meet Wilton High School’s New Athletic Director Bobby Rushton

The first thing you notice about Wilton High School‘s new Athletic Director Bobby Rushton is how much energy he brings to his job. It’s that same kind of energy and enthusiasm any coach would like to see in a player on the team, looking for ways to improve, do more and keep everyone motivated. So it’s fitting that he’s the person who now occupies the athletic director’s office at WHS.
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy