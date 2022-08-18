ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Things to do in Austin when it’s raining

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?. It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.
KXAN

The Train Show Rolls Into Austin

Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28. The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
dailytrib.com

Name unveiled for Marble Falls inclusive park; fundraiser Aug. 25

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group recently unveiled the new name of the organization’s playground project after a contest was held on the group’s Facebook. Wyatt’s Clubhouse was chosen after the organization narrowed down over 80 submissions to seven. Among the other names were Marble Falls Imagination...
roundtherocktx.com

Labor Day Concert Downtown Round Rock

SAVE THE DATE FOR MUSIC, MONDAY, SEPT 5TH! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this fun and free concert on the lawn of Centennial Plaza, provided by the AFM of Austin. Face Painting by Lisa and Balloons by Tony. Plus, Food and Drinks trucks will be available. Music...
ROUND ROCK, TX

