2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
2 Top Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market (And It's Not Even Close)
A bear market also brings about good buying opportunities, provided you choose wisely.
tipranks.com
Two sustainable stocks endorsed by five-star analyst Alex Brooks
Analyst Alex Brooks’ current focus is on sustainable product companies ranging across agriculture, power, and basic materials. Here, we discuss two less well-known stocks on which he is bullish. Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) and Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) are two companies trying to make a difference to the environment, operating in...
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, ChargePoint, Deere, Foot Locker, Salesforce, UPS, Vipshop, Walmart and More
Tuesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Boeing, Boston Scientific, ChargePoint, Deere, Foot Locker, Horizon Therapeutics, Nu, Ross Stores, Salesforce, United Parcel Service, VF, Vipshop and Walmart.
tipranks.com
Why Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) Stock’s Recent Momentum Can Fade
Amid the noise that the popular securities generate, Goodyear Tire has shocked onlookers with its recent upside momentum. While fundamental factors bolster the bullish thesis for GT stock, recessionary pressures may ultimately crimp the rally. Whether as consumer products or as an investment thesis, few really think about tire companies,...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special
McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
tipranks.com
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?
A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
tipranks.com
What Does the Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?
To strengthen its footprint in the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals eye drops space, Swiss eye-care company Alcon has signed an agreement to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Swiss eye-care company Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for roughly $770 million. The deal, which is expected to boost Alcon’s financials, is in sync with its initiatives to expand its ophthalmic pharmaceutical offerings.
tipranks.com
Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
tipranks.com
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
E-commerce giant Amazon.com is eyeing to expand into the healthcare market by acquiring Signify Health. It also has plans to boost its revenues from an exclusive event for its Prime customers and deal with cost inflation by passing on some cost burden to its third-party sellers in the U.S. and Canada.
tipranks.com
LNG Carriers are in Demand. Will Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rise Further?
LNG carriers are in high demand as Europe’s LNG imports from the U.S. and Qatar have increased significantly. Flex LNG stock has gained quite a lot, and the recent rally could restrict any further upside. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is set to benefit from the strong demand for LNG (liquefied...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank on reports that suppliers have halted product shipments
Shareholders are pulling the rug out from under Bed Bath & Beyond. The embattled retailer's stock dropped 11% in early trading Monday on reports that some of the company's suppliers have stopped shipping products due to late payments for those goods.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SGFY, MSPR, AMC, TV, and HAIN stocks grabbed investors’ attention on Monday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Connecticut-based Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY), which gained...
