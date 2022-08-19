Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made.

On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car."

The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital.

Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The officer) is extremely remorseful for his comments...He never meant to disrespect our injured brother and would never intentionally do so."

A few days later, a second disparaging comment was made on social media by a Miami firefighter. He wrote in part, "Who cares about another dead cop" and "They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down."

He also wrote, "How many idiots I had to transport with Honor Guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated...(expletive) the police."

Now, that firefighter has been fired for "Conduct unbecoming."

Captain Ignatius Carrol Jr. issued the following statement on Friday:

"Effective today, August 19th, 2022, the City of Miami Department of Fire- Rescue has terminated the employment of one of our firefighters.

We have confirmed that the firefighter in question authored a written statement using a social media platform that demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami Firefighter.

These characteristics make it impossible for this individual to carry out his duties as a first responder in the City of Miami."