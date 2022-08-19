ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imlaU_0hNN3RkD00

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made.

On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car."

The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital.

Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The officer) is extremely remorseful for his comments...He never meant to disrespect our injured brother and would never intentionally do so."

A few days later, a second disparaging comment was made on social media by a Miami firefighter. He wrote in part, "Who cares about another dead cop" and "They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down."

He also wrote, "How many idiots I had to transport with Honor Guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated...(expletive) the police."

Now, that firefighter has been fired for "Conduct unbecoming."

Captain Ignatius Carrol Jr. issued the following statement on Friday:

"Effective today, August 19th, 2022, the City of Miami Department of Fire- Rescue has terminated the employment of one of our firefighters.

We have confirmed that the firefighter in question authored a written statement using a social media platform that demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami Firefighter.

These characteristics make it impossible for this individual to carry out his duties as a first responder in the City of Miami."

Comments / 114

Miriam Martinez
4d ago

This firefighter should have a mental evaluation done. Seems he has no empathy which would be a requirement for his line of work.

Reply(11)
30
Michelle McDaniel
5d ago

wow how incencesitive guess he is the Supreme one and judges all he should be fired as don't think he can treat people effectively if he thinks the sick and injured do it to themselves

Reply(5)
9
Joesph Davis
5d ago

I don't think they should fire the firefighter they should have suspended him or get him a wanted because we all say things under the heat of I have a lifetime nobody know what the officer did when he was out there in society so they shouldn't be fine people because of freedom of speech my heart goes out to the office that lost his life is sad that had happened to him but yeah I should not have fire the firefighter

Reply(20)
21
Related
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody

MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Radio#Fire#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder. Cruz’s attorneys began their defense Monday, hoping to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of death for slaying 14 students and three staff members during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her deferred opening statement that Cruz has fetal alcohol and drug issues that weren’t dealt with adequately by his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, who suffered from severe depression and financial woes after her husband died suddenly when their son was 5. McNeill told the jury that doesn’t excuse what her 23-year-old client did, but are factors they should consider as her team presents its case over several weeks. “He is a brain-damaged human,” she said.
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

At 30, Ryder Trauma continues to treat thousands of patients

MIAMI - On August 3rd, 1992, Ryder Trauma opened its doors at Jackson Memorial Hospital.It happened just weeks before Hurricane Andrew ripped through South Florida devastating South Miami-Dade on August 24th. "The outer shell of the building at that time looked like it was made of styrofoam. It actually ripped off. Chunks of the building missing from the outside," Dr. Nicholas Namias, Medical Director at Ryder Trauma Center.Employees recount those early memories. David Zambrana, executive vice president and chief operating officer recalls being a nurse at the time. "Our entire health system ground to a halt when...
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Miami firefighter fired after writing 'who cares' about officer's death

MIAMI - A firefighter in Miami has been fired after writing "who cares" in a profanity-laced text about law enforcement officers after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. WSVN reports the firefighter, who worked for Miami Fire Rescue, has been terminated, effective Friday.
Click10.com

Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to his arrest early Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
850wftl.com

Body found next to cemetery in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FL– — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after an adult male’s body was discovered Friday morning. Hollywood Police say they were called to the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m. after witnesses noticed the victim in the swale next to a cemetery.
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy