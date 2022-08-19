ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Irvington HS To Be Led By DBs; Notre Dame Commit & Irish Target

A year after winning the school’s first-ever state title, the goal for the Irvington (N.J.) High School team is a clear one. Win another state championship. Irvington head coach Smoke Pierre will once again be leaning on elite safety Adon Shuler‍, but will be asking for more than just on-field contributions now that Shuler is a senior.
