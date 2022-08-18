Read full article on original website
Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. The Legacy Center of Michigan is helping young athletes step into the school year with Cleats 4 Kids. “It’s that feeling of...
Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids
My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
Two Flint senior centers could get $1M makeover with ARPA, grant funds
FLINT, MI -- Two senior centers in the city are in line to receive funding from both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, a total investment of more than $1 million for new roofs, electrical upgrades, flooring and other improvements. The Flint City Council could...
Saginaw public schools to implement Black History Education 365 curriculum
SAGINAW, MI—The Saginaw Public School district is looking at offering a more up-to-date angle on Black history. In a preamble before discussing the curriculum at this week’s school board meeting, Aug. 17, Superintendent Ramont Roberts says the Black History Education 365 curriculum, started by former Flint Superintendent Walter Milton, focuses on the authenticity and accuracy of Black people and those of African descent across the globe.
You weren’t supposed to see that: Advisors revise Saginaw spending suggestions report.
SAGINAW, MI — A report that provided general recommendations on how to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money turned even more general recently. Officials said a clerical mishap led the 16-page report to include a detail that a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory committee did not wish to highlight in the document. Once officials noticed the detail, the committee edited the report — first submitted to city leaders on Thursday, Aug. 11 — and updated the document online Thursday, Aug. 18.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dwayne Haywood named senior deputy director overseeing public assistance benefits for MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – Dwayne Haywood, a veteran of more than 30 years with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will be the new leader of the administration that oversees food assistance and other public assistance benefits. MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced the selection of Haywood as senior...
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Michigan National Guard hosts ‘Honor the Fallen’ tribute event at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Michigan State Capitol Sunday to remember the 7,054 service members who died since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol was “The Task Force Tribute” first stop as it drives one mile for each veteran who died in the line of duty over the last 20 years.
Three mid-Michigan residents appointed to housing commission
GENESEE Co. (WNEM) – The state’s Manufactured Housing Commission added three mid-Michigan residents to its ranks. The nine-person commission now includes three people from Genesee County. They include Martin Boisture, of Grand Blanc, who has worked in the mobile home industry for 25 years. He said there are...
Terry Crews pens letter to former teacher, Linden farmer Dwight Eichelberg in copy of new book
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Dwight Eichelberg, owner of a farm on Linden Road, received a unique gift in the mail this week. Eichelberg, who used to work as an art teacher at Flint Academy in the 1980s, got a handwritten letter and signed book from former student, actor and Flint native Terry Crews.
Back to the Bricks final day opens with ceremony honoring veterans, service members
FLINT, MI – The sounds of engines roared and American flags filled the streets in downtown Flint Saturday as the final day of the Back to the Bricks event held its opening ceremony. The opening ceremony began promptly at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 with a rousing salute to veterans...
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Back to the Bricks Cruise ‘N’ Concert rocks out in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI – Thousands of people arrived early with excitement as some of the busiest streets in downtown Flint were shut down for the 2022 Cruise ‘N’ Concert. The concert was held on Friday, Aug. 19, a little more than 12 hours prior to Main Event Day for Back to the Bricks on Saturday.
Back to the Bricks Saturday Fun
Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks. Thousands of car lovers hit the bricks in Flint Friday for Cruise N’ Concert night and many of them are women. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Saginaw, August 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Saginaw. The Freeland High School soccer team will have a game with Heritage High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. The Freeland High School soccer team will have a game with Heritage High School on August 20, 2022, 08:30:00.
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors.
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
With love and service, Jeff Collins 'celebrates' his wife while teaching tennis in Detroit
The year was 1977. The location was Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. And an incoming freshman from Detroit named Jeff Collins immediately served notice that he was not afraid to listen to his heart, which pointed him to tennis courts located about a mile away from his dorm. “I was...
