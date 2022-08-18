ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids

My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Saginaw public schools to implement Black History Education 365 curriculum

SAGINAW, MI—The Saginaw Public School district is looking at offering a more up-to-date angle on Black history. In a preamble before discussing the curriculum at this week’s school board meeting, Aug. 17, Superintendent Ramont Roberts says the Black History Education 365 curriculum, started by former Flint Superintendent Walter Milton, focuses on the authenticity and accuracy of Black people and those of African descent across the globe.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

You weren’t supposed to see that: Advisors revise Saginaw spending suggestions report.

SAGINAW, MI — A report that provided general recommendations on how to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money turned even more general recently. Officials said a clerical mishap led the 16-page report to include a detail that a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory committee did not wish to highlight in the document. Once officials noticed the detail, the committee edited the report — first submitted to city leaders on Thursday, Aug. 11 — and updated the document online Thursday, Aug. 18.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
