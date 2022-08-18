Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4news.com
Video shows Dallas police shooting at armed man with child nearby
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video showing one officer firing at an armed man who was standing very close to a child. No one was hit and the man surrendered. The Dallas Police Department released body cam footage of the incident in an effort to be transparent. It...
Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say
DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
1 Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
Dallas police are currently seeking information about the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. The incident is reported to have taken place a little after 5 AM in the 6900 block of Lake June Road.
Dallas Police investigating Elm Street homicide
Dallas PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a murder that occurred on August 21, 2022 Around 3:00AM early Sunday morning, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club
DALLAS - Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer. The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Police said two men – Luke Guerra and...
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
WFAA
Hit-and-run suspect wanted for deadly incident in southeastern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers got a call at 5:09 a.m. about a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle, according to the police department. They said a man was running eastbound in the...
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away
A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body pulled from car after possibly swept off bridge in Mesquite, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Comments / 0