Lakewood Township, NJ

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD

Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED

This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
Man Arrested For Killing Father

HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
HAZLET, NJ
