Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses
TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting
Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe
CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
Lakewood Man Charged After Assaulting Woman
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood man has been charged for an assault that took place...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED
This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million
NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
Jersey Shore Man Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Trafficking Charges: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has pleaded guilty to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. The case was part of a larger investigation called "Operation Checkmate," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. James Hemenway, of Morganville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine and with intent to distribute,...
Checkmate Loses: Morganville Drug Dealer Caught Selling at the Shore Heading to Prison
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ – Everyone is welcome to visit the Jersey Shore, but when you’re...
Slashing, Biting Reported in Holmdel Street Fight as Suspects Flee in Golf Cart
HOLMDEL, NJ – One person was slashed and bitten during a street fight involving multiple...
Atlantic City man freed pending guns-and-drugs sentencing arrested with gun and drugs
An Atlantic City man out of jail pending sentencing in a gun case is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with a gun and drugs. Joaquin DeJesus, 52, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived at the Sheraton Atlantic City, according to the charges. He was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash.
California Man Facing Multiple Charges After Monster Mania Convention
by Cherry Hill Police Department Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense...
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
Man Arrested For Killing Father
HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
Newark Man Wanted in Connection With July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police are seeking a man wanted for questioning for a shooting...
