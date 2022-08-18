Read full article on original website
informnny.com
17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
cnycentral.com
Man, 39, arrested for stabbing three family members including teen girl in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded late Sunday night to a reported stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue near Schiller Park shortly before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Raheim Stephens, 39, with a laceration to his elbow. Police determined Stephens had stabbed several...
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Police- Tattoos Might Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.
Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire
Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
Bridgeport PD: Husky puppy taken during violent armed robbery found
News 12 reported that a Norwalk man was pistol-whipped on Aug. 17 near Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street. The man’s 12-week-old red and tan male husky puppy was taken during the incident.
WIVB
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate bomb threat at Rome Walmart
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a Rome Walmart late Friday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at 5815 Taberg Road. Police say an employee received a call stating that there was a bomb in the store. Police evacuated the store, brought in...
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22
On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
informnny.com
UPD asking for info on larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at Julian’s Laundromat on Friday, August 12th, and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. If you know the identity of the man shown in the image below, please call or...
Whitesboro PD looking for suspects in property damage case
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat. One of the […]
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Shore News Network
