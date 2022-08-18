ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 4

Related
informnny.com

17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
AMSTERDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
WIBX 950

Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire

Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
ORISKANY, NY
WIVB

Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Front Porch
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22

On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

UPD asking for info on larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at Julian’s Laundromat on Friday, August 12th, and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. If you know the identity of the man shown in the image below, please call or...
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Whitesboro PD looking for suspects in property damage case

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat. One of the […]
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
HERKIMER, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy