Amarillo, TX

850wftl.com

5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help

AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
KFDA

‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Clarendon has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he plead guilty to a first degree felony offense. According to the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
CLARENDON, TX
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Sunray incident resolved peacefully

According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
SUNRAY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
FRIONA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services

The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
AMARILLO, TX

