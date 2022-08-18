Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
It Started With One. Now, We Have Multiple Mail Thieves In Amarillo.
It all seemed to have started about a month ago. You may remember this lone mail thief that had a special key to get into the side of the big blue mail drop boxes you see around town. Well, make that USED to see around town. These blue mailboxes are...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
KFDA
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
abc7amarillo.com
Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp
UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
KFDA
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Clarendon has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he plead guilty to a first degree felony offense. According to the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
inforney.com
Sunray incident resolved peacefully
According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
KFDA
Crews working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 for two weeks starting today. TxDOT says construction will start on the new base in this intersection. North and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 will be moved to the west...
Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
abc7amarillo.com
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services
The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
