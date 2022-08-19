ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

wsgw.com

Crime Stoppers Highlights Unsolved Saginaw County Homicide

Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. (source: Crime Stoppers) Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an unsolved homicide that happened on Oct. 10, 2021. In the early morning hours that day, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Kills Father and Displaces His Family

A man is dead and his family displaced after a house fire in northern Bay County. Around ten Monday night sheriff’s deputies and Gibson Township firefighters responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road. They found the house engulfed in flames. The residents had called...
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Brings New Park to Midland

Ceremonial Groundbreaking in Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Project. A vacant industrial lot in Midland is receiving renovations as part of a new wetland park project. The South Riverfront Restoration Project brings together the City of Midland and the Michigan Baseball Foundation to establish a new public park on a vacant industrial property that was formerly the site of a concrete block manufacturer less than half a mile downriver from the Tridge. The new park will feature a parking area, two fishing piers, as well as a pavilion named in dedication to the late philanthropist Alan Ott, which will connect to a pedestrian walkway that spans the Tittabawassee river.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Disability Reading Program Coming to Saginaw ISD

A new partnership between Dow, Disability Network of Mid-Michigan (DNMM) and the Saginaw ISD seeks to promote disability awareness by providing books to elementary students. Through an interactive reading program, the Disability Awareness Literacy Program (DALP) intends to foster awareness and education, helping break the stigmas about people with disabilities. The Saginaw ISD was selected as the first partner for the initiative because its Special Education Department provides academic and functional achievement programming for more than 5,500 students with exceptionalities. Each child and classroom will receive a book with their choice of disability topic, a packet of activities related to the book, and a volunteer to read to the class. Dow will also donate books to the school library so students can continue to explore these critical topics on their own.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Fashion Square Mall Auction Begins

An online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township is scheduled for today through Wednesday, August 22-24. The mall is currently owned by lender Wells Fargo, after the previous owner, Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, defaulted on its $34.8 million mortgage nearly two years ago. NAI...
SAGINAW, MI

