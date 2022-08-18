ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team

Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Most Underrated Moves of the NBA Offseason

Between Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray joining the Atlanta Hawks and players such as Bradley Beal, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton and Kyrie Irving returning to their respective teams, there's been plenty of big news swirling around the NBA this summer. As a result, many...
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Tweets '#BLAMEKD' After Pat Beverley Says Trade Saga Froze Free Agency

If Patrick Beverley needed to find extra motivation to increase his intensity level on the court, Kevin Durant appears to have provided it for him. After the Brooklyn Nets announced Durant has agreed to rescind his trade request to remain with the club, Beverley tweeted about how free agents who have been looking for a new home have essentially been held up for two months while this situation worked itself out.
Bleacher Report

Andre Iguodala Defends NBA's 82-Game Schedule: 'You Have to Carry on That Tradition'

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala said the league should never reduce its 82-game regular-season schedule. Iguodala argued Friday on the Point Forward podcast (via Lee Tran of Fadeaway World) being able to survive the grind of an entire campaign is part of the challenge that separates players at basketball's highest level:
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Post Funny Memes After Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Request to Stay with Nets

Kevin Durant has had a change of heart. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that key members of the organization, along with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, have agreed to move forward together after a meeting in Los Angeles. Austin N @ArracetiA. <a href="https://t.co/HqAyHoZktW">pic.twitter.com/HqAyHoZktW</a>. K E V I...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns to Target 'Post-Up PF' After Being Unable to Trade for Kevin Durant

Now that Kevin Durant has been officially pulled off the trade market, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly focusing on shoring up their power forward spot. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported the Suns are focusing their search on a "post-up" player at the 4. The Suns have their $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception they could use to sign a free agent.
Bleacher Report

Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'

With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID-19 Patients

NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
