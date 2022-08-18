Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bleacher Report
Stephen A: I'm Hearing Jonathan Kuminga Is 'Shortchanging' Warriors, Lacks Discipline
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take on Tuesday that he's hearing Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is "shortchanging" the Warriors due to a reported lack of discipline, among other concerns regarding alleged issues with his attitude:. "I'm worried about Kuminga. I'm hearing too many things about him...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Frontcourt 'Considered Unappealing' to NYK
The New York Knicks reportedly find building around a frontcourt of Julius Randle and Obi Toppin "unappealing" as they seek to add the latter to Donovan Mitchell trade packages. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Knicks management feels it'll struggle to find the "right roster equilibrium" with Randle...
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 10 Most Underrated Moves of the NBA Offseason
Between Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray joining the Atlanta Hawks and players such as Bradley Beal, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton and Kyrie Irving returning to their respective teams, there's been plenty of big news swirling around the NBA this summer. As a result, many...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Tweets '#BLAMEKD' After Pat Beverley Says Trade Saga Froze Free Agency
If Patrick Beverley needed to find extra motivation to increase his intensity level on the court, Kevin Durant appears to have provided it for him. After the Brooklyn Nets announced Durant has agreed to rescind his trade request to remain with the club, Beverley tweeted about how free agents who have been looking for a new home have essentially been held up for two months while this situation worked itself out.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Contract a 'Legit Consideration' Depending on Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering signing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder. NBA insider Marc Stein reported a reunion with Schroder is a "legit consideration" as the Lakers attempt to form their roster for the 2022-23 season. Schroder split time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season...
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Defends NBA's 82-Game Schedule: 'You Have to Carry on That Tradition'
Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala said the league should never reduce its 82-game regular-season schedule. Iguodala argued Friday on the Point Forward podcast (via Lee Tran of Fadeaway World) being able to survive the grind of an entire campaign is part of the challenge that separates players at basketball's highest level:
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Post Funny Memes After Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Request to Stay with Nets
Kevin Durant has had a change of heart. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that key members of the organization, along with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, have agreed to move forward together after a meeting in Los Angeles. Austin N @ArracetiA. <a href="https://t.co/HqAyHoZktW">pic.twitter.com/HqAyHoZktW</a>. K E V I...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns to Target 'Post-Up PF' After Being Unable to Trade for Kevin Durant
Now that Kevin Durant has been officially pulled off the trade market, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly focusing on shoring up their power forward spot. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported the Suns are focusing their search on a "post-up" player at the 4. The Suns have their $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception they could use to sign a free agent.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets to Help Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Win NBA Title
The Brooklyn Nets announced an agreement with All-Star forward Kevin Durant to "move forward with our partnership," bringing an end to the NBA offseason's top remaining storyline. Now the Nets, who were a potential seller in wake of Durant's trade request in June, are back in the buyer category as...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'
With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets 'Were Not Close' on Kevin Durant Trade Before Star Pulled Request
The Brooklyn Nets shopped Kevin Durant around the NBA for nearly two months before the 12-time All-Star decided he wanted to stay put. It seems the team hadn't made any progress on a deal since Durant's trade request. "Brooklyn was not close to a trade for Kevin Durant," ESPN's Adrian...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID-19 Patients
NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
76ers Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Utah Jazz have found themselves still negotiating trade scenarios surrounding NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022-23 season. Question: how many star players does it take to fix a lightbulb? Keep in mind that fixing is winning, and a lightbulb is an NBA championship. The answer is at...
Bleacher Report
NBA 2K23 Introduces New WNBA Features for 'The W' on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
2K Sports is continuing to widen the WNBA's footprint in NBA 2K23, announcing Tuesday the updates it made to The W for the upcoming New Gen versions of game. The All-Star Game and Commissioner's Cup will both be featured in The W's MyPLAYER mode. To the delight of WNBA fans...
