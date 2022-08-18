ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
OLIVETTE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Charlotte, NC
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
labortribune.com

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT

Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Centene Corp#Medicaid
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
TROY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis FBI office is hiring

ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Upscale, 144-Unit Multi-Family Community in Lake Saint Louis to Begin Construction

Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy