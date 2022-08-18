Read full article on original website
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
tncontentexchange.com
Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
LOOK: Missouri WR Luther Burden Signs Unique NIL Deal
Burden gets his own chip with Old Vienna, a St. Louis based chip company
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
When will new COVID booster be available to public?
The Washington University School of Medicine is deeply involved in studies that will lead to the new COVID booster shot this fall.
Wing prices reach lowest level in years
The price of chicken wings is now at its lowest level in years just in time for football season.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
KSDK
St. Louis FBI office is hiring
ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
constructforstl.org
Upscale, 144-Unit Multi-Family Community in Lake Saint Louis to Begin Construction
Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
Hearing aids will be cheaper, more accessible after landmark FDA decision
ST. LOUIS — By this fall, hearing aids will be cheaper and more accessible to millions of Americans after the FDA made a landmark decision on Tuesday. Since 2017, the FDA has been working to make hearing aids available for purchase over the counter. After 32 years on the...
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
