California's conservatorship program proposes changes after Spears saga and new investigation
The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) announced new actions this week to improve the system for individuals who are intellectually disabled and conserved by the state, though disability rights advocates say these reforms don’t go far enough. The department currently serves as the court-appointed conservator for 413 individuals...
California employers add 84,800 new hires; unemployment rate drops to 3.9%
Employers in California added 84,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, an increase from an upward revised (+17,400) month-over gain of 37,300 new hires in June, according to the state Employment Development Department. In July, the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% versus June’s 4.2%. “Californians are getting...
Op-Ed: Arizona should look to Florida’s voting reforms
Until this month, Pennsylvania owned the dubious distinction among states of most embarrassing election management. But given its own lethargy in counting votes in its primary, Arizona has now edged out the Keystone State. While Pennsylvania had problems counting the last portion of votes the evening after its primary, it took Arizona two days to count the last 20% of the vote.
