Check out Santa Fe Soap Factory

Santa Fe, TX

Santa Fe Soap Factory

 4 days ago

Santa Fe Soap Factory

Santa Fe Soap Factory

We are a small family business dedicated to making soaps, lotions, bath bombs, as well as many other bath and body products from natural ingredients your whole family can enjoy and appreciate! We also carry essential oils and unique gifts.

About our Products

Our soaps are formulated using special considerations to create the specific needs we want from our soap- to cleanse and moisturize.

All are formulated to keep your skin's natural Ph and not strip away our bodies' natural oils.

Our lotions are formulated to keep moisture and promote the healing of dry skin without that greasy after-feeling.

Come in and take a whiff!

Santa Fe Soap Factory

4809 Avenue L Santa Fe, TX 77510

1 409-925-0037
http://www.santafesoapfactory.com/

