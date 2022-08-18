Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in fatal North Braddock shooting
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal Aug. 14 shooting in North Braddock. Jamir Washington-Morgan, 20, is facing charges of criminal homicide. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge...
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed a driver involved in a crash that killed a man from Pitcairn is a Pennsylvania State Trooper. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State...
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. The boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better, according to officials, and he is on the road to recovery. Officials said they don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also […]
Man allegedly drove around Pennsylvania with dead woman in car, leaving her in it for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man allegedly drove around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a dead woman in the car, leaving her in it for a few days. Police told WPXI that a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before she was left in a car outside her house for about two days.
Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pennsylvania resident has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment followed by a term of three years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Chief United States District...
PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
Moving vehicle shot at while traveling on Parkway West, state police say
PITTSBURGH — A moving vehicle was shot at while it was traveling on the Parkway West, state police say. Troopers said a vehicle was sideswiped by a gray sedan on Route 30 and Ardmore Boulevard at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit...
Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
32-year-old man killed in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
One Dead, 24-Year-Old in Critical Condition in McKees Rocks Shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, PA – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition and another has died...
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Drug Task Force Arrest Two Drug Dealers After Early Morning Search Warrant Execution
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that two individuals were arrested Friday morning after the execution of a search warrant in Indiana Borough. (PHOTO L-R:Officer Hunter Scherf, Indiana Borough Police Dept., Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, and Chief Charles Waller, Clymer Borough) Charles Wilcox,...
Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — 18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope. Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said. The family came together in prayer...
