Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Deputies Arrest Attempted Second Degree Murder Suspect
Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022. According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill […]
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
27-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore, Police Investigating
BALTIMORE, MD – Early Sunday morning, Baltimore police were dispatched to an area hospital where...
Baltimore Police Capture Pictures of Shooting Suspects Who Struck Pedestrian
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
Two men shot in separate incidents overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
rockvillenights.com
Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
20-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Prince George’s County Mall Food Court
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the food court at the...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of Edmunds Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street, Northwest. At approximately 6:52 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied...
Police Release Photos of Suspects in Double Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in the west side of Baltimore are seeking to identify suspects...
Baltimore Police Patrolling Area Hear Gunfire, Find 25 Year-Old Man Shot
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place Thursday morning...
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
One Shot and Killed in Overnight Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot and left for dead in the Midtown...
