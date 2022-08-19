ETNA GREEN – The Etna Community Food Pantry is now available to help people in need of food after holding its grand opening Saturday. Cindy Hanes said she and Janelle Schmucker have been wanting to put together the food pantry for a long time. Josh Hartzell, of Etna Elevator, was able to get Hanes and Schmucker together and they “all had a big meeting” and decided to open the food pantry in the parking lot at Etna Elevator, 120 N. Walnut St., Etna Green.

