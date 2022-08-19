Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
WNDU
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
22 WSBT
1 person dead in single vehicle crash in Elkhart
One person is dead in a single vehicle crash early this morning in Elkhart. Elkhart Police say a vehicle driving eastbound on the 1800 block of E. Beardsley drove off the road and struck a utility pole. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene but did not...
WNDU
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
Inside Indiana Business
Fulton County reimagining economic potential
The Fulton Economic Development Corp. is taking steps to reimagine its economic future. Key economic drivers in the county, which sits about an hour south of South Bend, are manufacturing and agriculture. In March, FEDCO launched a five-month-long effort to examine what residents aspired for the county of 20,000 people.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on August 11, 2022. The coroner’s office says on August 21, they were notified of the death of Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, from Columbia City.
wfft.com
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — Free vehicle license fees may become a thing of the past for people who travel by horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. If folks own more than one, they...
5 People Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash In Volinia Township (Volinia Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of five people. The crash happened at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur road in [..]
YLNI Barr Street Farmers Market’s growth and impact is Positively Fort Wayne
The YLNI Famers Market on Barr Street in downtown Fort Wayne has become a Saturday morning tradition for thousands of people
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
95.3 MNC
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
News Now Warsaw
Etna Green Food Pantry Open To Help Those In Need
ETNA GREEN – The Etna Community Food Pantry is now available to help people in need of food after holding its grand opening Saturday. Cindy Hanes said she and Janelle Schmucker have been wanting to put together the food pantry for a long time. Josh Hartzell, of Etna Elevator, was able to get Hanes and Schmucker together and they “all had a big meeting” and decided to open the food pantry in the parking lot at Etna Elevator, 120 N. Walnut St., Etna Green.
News Now Warsaw
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
WOWO News
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WANE-TV
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
