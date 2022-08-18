Read full article on original website
Fortune
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
The climate law has earmarked $27 billion towards establishing a national green bank with more funding than similar initiatives in the U.K. and Australia.
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts warned that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and that fundamental reform was needed in the way energy is delivered in the UK. It came as a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative...
Markets Insider
'Early hikers' show central banks' tough tightening won't tip big economies into recession, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs looked at 9 countries quick to raise interest rates for clues to the economic impact, and found none of the "early hikers" showed signs of recession.
