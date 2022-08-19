Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Point/Counterpoint: Will rent control solve housing crisis?
Rent control policies and regulations, long the domain of big cities like New York and San Francisco, have made their way to Florida. The Orange County Commission, in Orlando, recently approved placing a rent control referendum on the November ballot. The measure includes putting a ban on rent increases that outpace inflation. Similar rent control referendums failed earlier this month to get on the November ballot in in St. Petersburg and Tampa. But rent control advocates vow to continue to push for rent control in the region and beyond. Leaders on both sides of the debate lay out their arguments here.
businessobserverfl.com
Buttigieg hand-delivers nearly $13 million to Tampa port officials
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared in Tampa on Aug. 23 to announce a $12.6 million grant for the Port Tampa Bay. The money, which comes from a RAISE Grant funded by money included in infrastructure legislation passed by Congress, will go toward the building of a new berth at Port Redwing.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota architecture firm increases retention, grows into top workplace
Editor’s Note: This is one in an occasional series called Culture Club: a behind-the-scenes look at company or organization in the region with top-tier culture and how they built it and sustain it. The technical aspects of architecture, from designing and planning everything from an arch to a ziggurat,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater hospice service provider expands Central Florida presence
Empath Health, a nonprofit health care organization that specializes in home health care, palliative care and hospice services, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hospice of Marion County that will affiliate the latter organization with Empath Health. Based in Clearwater, Empath Health’s network also includes Tidewell Hospice, Suncoast Hospice...
businessobserverfl.com
Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not
Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Aug. 2-8
Seller: WM F McDonough Plumbing Inc. Seller: Postal Gram International Inc. Buyer: TA TIC I Owner LLC, TA TIC II Owner LLC, TA TIC III Owner LLC, TA TIC IV Owner LLC, TA TIC V Owner LLC, TA TIC VI Owner LLC, TA TIC VII Owner LLC, TA TIC VIII Owner LLC, and TA TIC IX Owner LLC.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota's Bay West Business Center sold for $7.8 million
A Sarasota industrial park has sold for $7.8 million. The 40,460-square-foot Bay West Business Center sits on 3.8 acres on Tower Lane near the Fruitville Road exit on Interstate 75. The park is about a block off the interstate. According to American Property Group of Sarasota, which worked on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Former St. Pete mayor joins board of community service organization
Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has been named to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Service board. After leaving office in January, Kriseman became a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors in Tampa, where he serves as executive vice president and principal of the firm’s U.S. cities practice, focusing on sustainable economic development and urban planning. He is also of counsel in Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs service line.
businessobserverfl.com
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
Comments / 0