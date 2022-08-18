Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Former West Sioux Quarterback named Iowa State's starter
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have named their successor to Brock Purdy and it's West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Brock Purdy held the reins for the Cyclones the last four seasons, setting just about every career passing record for Iowa State. Since his departure to the NFL,...
247Sports believes Iowa should be ranked in preseason polls
In 13 days, Kinnick Stadium will be filled to the brim with fans dressed in black and gold apparel. College football is in the air, school is back in session and it's one of the best times of the year. Despite winning 10 games last season and returning 14 starters, Iowa is not ranked in the preseason coaches poll or the AP poll. That's something that coaches and the media got wrong according to 247Sports' Brad Crawford.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Iowa State Daily
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown Middle School teacher, received a stipend […]
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash
Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218. Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.
KIMT
Nora Springs pet groomer is August's Entrepreneur of the Month
MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Slinger of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Nora Springs has been named the August 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center are honoring Slinger, who opened her full-service grooming business in 2018 after working for several years as a funeral director, and then at MercyOne North Iowa.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for burglary, gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over three crimes results in five years of supervised probation. Javail Kasean McKnight, 21 of Mason City, has been sentenced for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief. McKnight was first accused of illegally entering a...
KIMT
Floyd County man to stand trial for rape and kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a Floyd County man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman. Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and OWI. Floyd County law enforcement says McCarty...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in Waterloo shooting
On August 21, 2022 at approximately 0145 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a weapons violation/ shots fired. It was determined one person was shot in the hand. The injuries are non life threatening. The investigation is on going.
Comments / 0