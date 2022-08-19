Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections. The 66-year-old already served one term as a Republican governor more than a decade ago before becoming a Democrat. His moderate stances could...
