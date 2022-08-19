Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Foggy again Tuesday morning with more sun on the way
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Quieter conditions will be with us to start off the work week with climbing temperatures expected as well. Another round of patchy to dense fog is possible this morning. Temps will be sitting in the lower 60s to start. We reach back into the upper 70s and lower 80s again this afternoon with clouds moving out after lunch time.
dayton247now.com
Foggy start to another quiet work week
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This Monday morning is beginning a little quieter after an active weekend. A few lingering showers and storms could be possible, but expect some clearing by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, FOG and visibility concerns will be an issue for us through the morning commute. Use caution and...
dayton247now.com
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
dayton247now.com
U.S. Senior Women's Open swings into Kettering
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- NCR Country Club’s fabled south course will host the 4th U.S. Senior Women’s Open starting Thursday, August 25. The championship will boast a starting field of 120 female professional or amateur players at least 50 years of age on, and who qualified from among 16 sites nationwide via rounds conducted between July 11 and August 8.
dayton247now.com
Meet the team behind the Dayton Convention Center $31M renovation
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The renovations to the Dayton Convention Center are officially underway. Meet the companies set to complete the massive $30 million project set to breathe new life into the facility. Once complete, the overhaul is expected to drive business to the venue, and more revenue to the area.
dayton247now.com
CBC to reward donors with free gas, Reds tickets, and cotton candy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Community Blood Center is rewarding its donors with treats, gifts, and prizes in an attempt to avoid a shortage in the late-summer blood supply. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, August 26 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be able to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton candy and get a free $10 Speedway gas or a $10 Kroger gift card.
dayton247now.com
Threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Junior High and High School
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat Tuesday morning prompted an evacuation at the Franklin Junior High and High School buildings. Franklin City Schools reported via social media that students and personnel were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School. Parents were encouraged at the time to avoid the area to allow emergency...
dayton247now.com
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
dayton247now.com
Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction Workshop
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Greene County Public Health in partnership with Inclusive Fairborn will be hosting a Community Harm Reduction Workshop. The workshop is designed to teach basic first aid, provide overdose education, and training in the use of Naloxone (Narcan). It is a family-friendly event with water and...
dayton247now.com
Dayton colleges get piece of $1.7M STEM research grant
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Two Dayton universities were awarded part of a $1.7 million grant for STEM research. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday that the National Science Foundation awarded five grants totaling $1.7 million. The funds will be used to boost participation in the science, technology,...
dayton247now.com
Annual Dayton African American cultural festival kicked off in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – The Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival started Saturday at Island MetroParks. The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is a two-day festival, city-wide family event to bring the richness of the African American experience to Dayton and surrounding communities. This 16th annual event resembled a...
dayton247now.com
Motel site seen with boarded up doors and windows following fire code violations
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Vandalia Fire officials conducted an inspection Monday of the Super 8 motel and found several outstanding fire code violations. Officials took action Friday to stop operations of the motel located on 550 E. National Road. The action comes after an inspection showed the motel had failed to correct multiple outstanding violations of the city’s fire code. Some of these violations had been noted as far back as 2019, and had not yet been brought up to code. according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies body found at Trotwood apartment complex
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A police investigation continues after the discovery of a man's body found at an apartment complex in Trotwood on Sunday. Elijah Stollings was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. The coroner's office didn't provide an age or where Stollings was from. Investigators arrived...
dayton247now.com
Clearcreek Township Police officer faces major surgery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was undergoing major surgery on Monday. Ney was shot in the head back in July while responding to a domestic call. Ney was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was sent to a rehab facility and was later released. Earlier this...
dayton247now.com
One woman dead, suspect in custody following Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. Officers received a report to one woman being shot at the 1200 block...
dayton247now.com
Two vehicle crash in Clinton County leaves one dead
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a fatal car crash on Saturday. The crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township of Clinton County at about 3:55 p.m., according to a news release. An initial investigation reveals a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
dayton247now.com
Providing for Women, Shopping for Dignity in Greene County supports feminine hygiene
Greene County, Ohio (WKEF) -- Providing for Women hosted its 4th annual Shopping for Dignity Craft and Vendor Show at Greene County Fairground this weekend. The mission of Providing for Women is to help end period poverty throughout its community. The shopping event will help supply feminine products in schools...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg fatal car crash under investigation
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire Saturday morning in Miamisburg. Police and fire departments responded to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court at about 5:41 a.m., on a report of a possible traffic crash, according to a news release. Police found...
dayton247now.com
Waynesville business raising over $10,000 for Officer Eric Ney and his family
WAYNESVILLE, Oh (WKEF)- B&B Carryout and Diner in Waynesville is more than a convenient stop to grab gas and snacks. “We support a lot of our local officers, and schools, and whatever, it’s just a big part of the community, B& B is,” said Janice Coyle, B&B employee.
