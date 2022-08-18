Read full article on original website
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it. Rosendahl died at 98 on Feb. 2,...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer
More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
Springfield nonprofit files suit to challenge new homeless law
A Springfiled nonprofit best known for creating tiny home communities is challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state property. The Gathering Tree, the nonprofit organization that operates Eden Village I and II, filed a lawsuit Friday against the State of Missouri and Eric S. Schmitt (in his official capacity as Missouri Attorney General) alleging that House Bill 1606, as it relates to homelessness and our organization, is in direct violation of the Missouri State Constitution.
Pickleball, coffee and liquor stop rezoning on Grant Avenue approved
Pickleball players may have a new place to swing their paddles, coffee enthusiasts are excited for their next morning jolt, and residents of Fassnight and West Central may have a new place to stop for cocktails. The Springfield City Council voted 6-3 on Aug. 22 to rezone 1.47 acres of...
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
Pride flag removal leads to two demonstrations outside Kickapoo High School
On the first day of the new school year, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other administrators visited numerous campuses across the district, including Kickapoo High School. There, all students received matching dark brown and sunburst gold shirts, the marching band and cheerleaders welcomed the freshman class of 2026...
Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
Seeking the Best BBQ in Laclede County
A fundraiser for Shop with a Cop; the Butts, Brews, and Barbeque Cookoff, is coming up in September, and teams from Laclede County are being sought to cook. Lebanon City Administrator Mike Schumacher said they are seeking amateur grillers/pitmasters…. My Ozarks Online · Pb08192206schumacher. The cost to enter your...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
