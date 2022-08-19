Read full article on original website
Related
classicfm.com
The 110-year-old Titanic violin that miraculously survived the sinking ship
This violin holds a lifetime of stories in the grain of its wood... Of all the instruments in the world, violins and other string instruments are often renowned for their longevity, with the centuries-old creations of Italian luthiers, Amati and Stradivari, holding hundreds of years’ worth of stories, and selling for millions of pounds today.
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg
In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
BBC
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
Glue-Wielding Climate Activists Hit Vatican, Prehistoric Megalith Complex Found in Spain, and More: Morning Links for August 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BINDING AND LOOSING. These glue-wielding climate activists do not quit! Their latest target: the Vatican Museums. Protestors glued their hands to the storied ancient Laocoön sculpture on Thursday morning, ITV and Hyperallergic report. Three people were taken into custody. The Ultima Generazione group claimed responsibility, comparing the tale of Laocoön (whose cautionary statements about the Trojan Horse went unheeded) to the treatment of contemporary global-warming protestors. “Today activists are trying to warn humanity, but they are ignored and repressed just the same,” the group said. Protestors have also glued themselves in recent months to a Botticelli at the Uffizi in...
travelnoire.com
The Black Expat: My Life Has Changed After 2 Years Of Expat Life In Lisbon, Portugal
After 2 years of expat life in Lisbon, Jessica has seen a huge change, the type that only truly happens when you take big leaps like moving abroad. Packing up her life in the UK, she landed ready for a new chapter in Portugal, carrying with her a love for art and creativity. Lisbon, a favorite Black expat location, offered Jessica plenty of new lessons and adventure. Expat life is a special type of life, truly for the brave-hearted.
Down to Earth: Piero Gilardi at Magazzino Italian Art
Piero Gilardi’s signature “nature carpets” don’t appear credibly natural or carpet-like, which is part of their quirky charm. The artworks are sizable rectangles of polyurethane foam, into which the artist has carved intricate, earthy tableaux before saturating them with synthetic pigments, and sometimes appending other, smaller foam sculptures. The works depict contoured segments of land or, in a few cases, sea: a beach strewn with driftwood and lily pads; a mossy forest trail marked by felled tree branches; roiling ocean water with seagulls flying close to the surface. In “Tappeto-Natura” at Magazzino Italian Art, the artist’s first museum exhibition in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
A lost masterpiece by a leading abstract artist of the early 20th century has been discovered beneath a portrait by a contemporary who may have painted over the original in a “fit of pique”. Atlantic City by Helen Saunders, a member of the radical and short-lived vorticist movement,...
operawire.com
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: La Gazzetta
Carniti’s Staging & Rizzi’s Musical Direction Are Unable To Rescue Rossini’s Rarely Performed Comedy. There are many operas that rarely see the light of day. Even some works by the great composers are lucky to receive more than an occasional staging; one need only think of Wagner’s or Verdi’s early works. Often, this neglect is unjustified, but sometimes, it’s simply because the opera is not very good.
Time Out Global
Gardens by the Bay celebrates Mexican culture and icons in latest display
Gardens by the Bay’s latest floral display celebrates Mexico's invaluable contributions to agronomy. Dubbed Hanging Gardens – Mexican Roots, the exhibition showcases keystone elements of Mexican culture, which traces back to the roots of the ancient Mesoamerican world – one of the six cradle civilizations in humanity’s history.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 41: The Presentation
When Albert found himself alone with Monte Cristo, “My dear count,” said he, “allow me to commence my services as cicerone by showing you a specimen of a bachelor’s apartment. You, who are accustomed to the palaces of Italy, can amuse yourself by calculating in how many square feet a young man who is not the worst lodged in Paris can live. As we pass from one room to another, I will open the windows to let you breathe.” Monte Cristo had already seen the breakfast-room and the salon on the ground floor. Albert led him first to his atelier, which was, as we have said, his favorite apartment. Monte Cristo quickly appreciated all that Albert had collected here—old cabinets, Japanese porcelain, Oriental stuffs, Venetian glass, arms from all parts of the world—everything was familiar to him; and at the first glance he recognized their date, their country, and their origin. Morcerf had expected he should be the guide; on the contrary, it was he who, under the count’s guidance, followed a course of archæology, mineralogy, and natural history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Man festival review – the absurd, the wonderful and the otherworldly
From the magisterial glam rock of Yves Tumor to the comedy surf-pop of Melin Melyn, Green Man froths with positivity and subversion
The week in classical at the Edinburgh festival, from Salome to Madame Chandelier
Usher Hall; Queen’s Hall; Greenside @ Nicholson Square Edinburgh. The striptease is all Strauss’s in the Bergen Philharmonic’s expertly revealing Salome. Plus, the new-ish Takács Quartet, a theorbo moment and a sock-throwing night at the opera. Word on the wet streets of Edinburgh was that the...
dornob.com
Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
A medieval book from Ireland contains the only surviving Irish translation of Marco Polo's travels
A page from the Book of LismoreCredit: Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. The Book of Lismore is a 15th-century manuscript that is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest books.
lonelyplanet.com
France’s most beautiful castles: from formidable forts to lavish riverside châteaux
It may involve a steep climb to reach it but the views from Château de Montségur are worth the effort © Martin Silva Cosentino / Getty Images. There was a time, long, long ago, when the French royalty and nobility collected châteaux the way others collect stamps. Everyone wanted a piece of the palace pie it seemed and as a result, France is sprinkled with some 40,000 châteaux, spanning epochs and flaunting the historic clout. It’s an artistic sensibility and love of great, beautiful things that is so very French.
Comments / 0