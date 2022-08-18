Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue leaders need a financial lifeline
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District needs a financial lifeline. The fire district operates three fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and Unincorporated Oakhurst.
Missing St. Pete woman found safe in Tampa, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Men connected to two Tampa bank robberies arrested, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two men who they claim are connected to two bank robberies in the area.
Pedestrian Killed In Tampa Crash Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Tampa in a crash that happened around 10:20 pm on Saturday. Tampa Police responded to the area of W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Lois Ave in reference to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. “The
FDLE arrests six people in Hillsborough County for voting illegally in 2020
On August 18, FDLE agents arrested 17 people who voted illegally in the 2020 election, including six people from Hillsborough County.
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Tampa Housing Authority working to take over apartment complex after death
The Tampa Housing Authority is working to take over an apartment complex after a carbon monoxide leak from generators running inside all night hospitalized at least two people earlier this year.
fox13news.com
Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
