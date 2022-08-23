ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Wings

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A ranking from TripAdvisor has determined which restaurants in the region aren't just winging it when it comes to their chicken wings.

TripAdvisor shared a list of the best wings in the Hudson Valley and nearby communities.

Last Chance Antiques & Cheese Cafe, a steakhouse located in the Greene County village of Tannersville, was ranked the best.

According to TripAdvisor, the eatery has received a score of 4.5 stars from its more than 500 reviews.

"We’ve been going to Last Chance for over 20 years," Christopher G. said in a review. "Founded in 1971 and now being run by a second generation! And improving! The wings are great, especially with house made blue cheese. My daughter loves the Alfredo. A Swiss friend of mine loved the fondue! And I love the chicken pot pie."

Ranked second was P & G's, a restaurant in the Ulster County town of New Paltz known for its pub fare and beer on tap.

The restaurant received a score of four stars from more than 200 reviews.

"This our go-to restaurant for anytime we want quick, affordable and just good food," Dune-Fine said in a TripAdvisor review. "Wings are the best in town. We always walk out with leftovers and a small bill. Been coming to P&G's for the last 28 years and will probably continue to come forever."

Druthers Brewing Company in Albany and New York Restaurant in Catskill took the third and fourth spots.

Westchester County eateries Bridge View Tavern in Sleepy Hollow and Sweet Grass Grill in Tarrytown were ranked fifth and sixth.

Multiple reviewers of Bridge View Tavern shouted out the eatery's dry rub ribs.

Meanwhile, Sweet Grass Grill is known for its vegan take on Buffalo wings.

"For starters, you can't go wrong with the buffalo 'wings', which are actually fried tempeh with a spicy vegan sauce," Mirko R. said in a review. "Alternatively, the avocado bruschetta with edamame beans is also a great choice."

