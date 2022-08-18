ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home

By Matthew Watkins, Jamie Burch, ABC 7
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Webster, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police

According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Texas Dps#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers#Texas Highway Patrol#United
News Channel 25

Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
fox4news.com

Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge

DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Woman killed after flash flooding sweeps car off bridge

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was killed in Mesquite when flash flooding swept her car off the Scyene Rd. bridge. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Joleen Jarrell, 60, from Dallas.Firefighters retrieved her body after the high creek water subsided later in the afternoon on Aug. 22. The woman's friends said Jarrell was on her way home. She was on the phone with her husband as her car began to flood. They said Jarrell told him the water was up to her ankles, then up to her knees… and that it felt like someone was pushing her car.  Then, the line went dead.Jarrell's family rushed out here to search for her not long after but it wasn't until the water went down that the tire of her car became visible.Friends said, her husband was the first to spot it and immediately knew it was his wife's car. Just downstream from where Jarrell was found, several other cars were also swept off the road. "You had to swim because the water was up passed my chest," a witness told CBS 11. "And my car… the water had my car and it just floated on in the ditch."
San Angelo LIVE!

Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway

WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
WAXAHACHIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy