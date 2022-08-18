Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home

Read full article on original website
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police arrest three people in connection with Wednesday shooting
Frisco Police arrested three people on Friday in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy’s restaurant. Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy’s restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
Daily Fort Worth
The 25-year-old man, who killed three people in wrong-way crash in southeast Dallas County last week, is out of the hospital and arrested
Dallas County, Texas – Jose Contreras, 25, who is accused of killing three people in the deadly crash in southeast Dallas County, was released from the hospital and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. The incident took place last week on Highway 175 in...
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas
An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater. More than a dozen vehicles are seen...
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver released from hospital, jailed for triple-fatal crash
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A suspected drunken driver accused of killing three people in a head-on collision is out of the hospital and in jail. Jose Contreras, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $1 million for each charge. Two...
Woman killed after flash flooding sweeps car off bridge
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was killed in Mesquite when flash flooding swept her car off the Scyene Rd. bridge. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Joleen Jarrell, 60, from Dallas.Firefighters retrieved her body after the high creek water subsided later in the afternoon on Aug. 22. The woman's friends said Jarrell was on her way home. She was on the phone with her husband as her car began to flood. They said Jarrell told him the water was up to her ankles, then up to her knees… and that it felt like someone was pushing her car. Then, the line went dead.Jarrell's family rushed out here to search for her not long after but it wasn't until the water went down that the tire of her car became visible.Friends said, her husband was the first to spot it and immediately knew it was his wife's car. Just downstream from where Jarrell was found, several other cars were also swept off the road. "You had to swim because the water was up passed my chest," a witness told CBS 11. "And my car… the water had my car and it just floated on in the ditch."
Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway
WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex. When the officers arrived, they discovered an infant that was wrapped in a T-shirt that had been abandoned inside of the bush. The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center…
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
One killed, at least one other injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway. Two people were taken...
