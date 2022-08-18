ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday

This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
PONCA CITY, OK
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Larry Paul Fauchier

Larry Paul Fauchier, 79, of Blackwell, OK, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, OK, after a short fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Blackwell, 301 W. Blackwell Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631.
BLACKWELL, OK
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage

Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
After parallel journeys, Evers and Martin return for super-senior season

Body BRADEN BUSH O’Colly Bytes Before the culmination of OSU’s 2021 season was ever reached, two minds were already made up. Both minds had similar stories. Product of Oklahoma high schools, college careers marred by injuries and coming off career seasons but craving one more opportunity to show out as sixth-year seniors. That would be defensive end Brock Martin and defensive tackle Brendon Evers, of course.
STILLWATER, OK
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | Sports

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.
STILLWATER, OK

