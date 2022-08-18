Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday
This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
Ponca City News
Larry Paul Fauchier
Larry Paul Fauchier, 79, of Blackwell, OK, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, OK, after a short fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Blackwell, 301 W. Blackwell Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631.
T-shirt fundraiser announced to help family of Osage deputy who died in crash
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. Hargraves died on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 in western Osage County. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Ponca City News
Sample ballots for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Runoff Primary Election provided by the Kay County Election Board
Body A sample of your specific ballot can be obtained by visiting https://okvoterportal. okelections.us/ and entering your full name and birth date.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
Pawhuska Journal
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves
Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
Ponca City News
After parallel journeys, Evers and Martin return for super-senior season
Body BRADEN BUSH O’Colly Bytes Before the culmination of OSU’s 2021 season was ever reached, two minds were already made up. Both minds had similar stories. Product of Oklahoma high schools, college careers marred by injuries and coming off career seasons but craving one more opportunity to show out as sixth-year seniors. That would be defensive end Brock Martin and defensive tackle Brendon Evers, of course.
blackchronicle.com
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | Sports
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
