OU soccer: Wesco comes through late, Sooners tie Cougars in home opener
Body TARIK MASRI The Norman Transcript, Okla. Aug. 19—A night that started out with a lot of hope was slowly turning into frustration. For 86 long minutes, the Oklahoma women’s soccer team controlled possession and took shot after shot at Houston goalkeeper Haley Woodward. After putting up 14 shots with no goals, it started to look like the Sooners could be heading for a disappointing opening to the season.
OU football: Sooners should prevail in Aimes, though it won’t be easy
Body JESSE CRITTENDEN The Norman Transcript, Okla. Aug. 19—Editor’s Note: This is the seventh installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Iowa State, which is ranked No. 5 in the series.
