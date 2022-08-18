Body TARIK MASRI The Norman Transcript, Okla. Aug. 19—A night that started out with a lot of hope was slowly turning into frustration. For 86 long minutes, the Oklahoma women’s soccer team controlled possession and took shot after shot at Houston goalkeeper Haley Woodward. After putting up 14 shots with no goals, it started to look like the Sooners could be heading for a disappointing opening to the season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO