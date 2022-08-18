ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday

This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

101 Rodeo Arena bleacher replacement project continues

PONCA CITY — The 101 Rodeo Arena Revitalization-Bleacher Replacement Project continues at the rodeo grounds. Crews are in the process of putting down a pad of gravel followed by concrete. Aluminum seating will then be installed in the east, west and northeast existing bleachers (grandstands) that will be elevated...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Special Board of Education meeting held on Aug. 19

Body The Ponca City Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19 at 12 pm. Judy Throop called the meeting to order. At the top of the meeting, the Board approved activity fundraisers and budgets, as well as boost club fundraisers. The Board then considered and took...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Larry Paul Fauchier

Larry Paul Fauchier, 79, of Blackwell, OK, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, OK, after a short fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Blackwell, 301 W. Blackwell Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631.
BLACKWELL, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire

Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing

On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified

The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
Ponca City News

Mike Arnold named interim girls soccer coach

Body Mike Arnold, who currently serves as assistant coach for the Ponca City High school Swim Team, has been given another coaching duty. According to an announcement from the Ponca City Public Schools, Arnold has been named interim girls soccer coach at Po-Hi, pending board approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011 and is a special education teacher at Union Elementary in addition to his coaching responsibilities.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage

Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Aug. 12-15

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 3:48 a.m. police responded to a report of a male walking down the middle of 14th Street screaming. An officer reported the man was blind. His companion was located at Pizza Hut. At 10:42 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle...
PONCA CITY, OK

