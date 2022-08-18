On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO