Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday
This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
101 Rodeo Arena bleacher replacement project continues
PONCA CITY — The 101 Rodeo Arena Revitalization-Bleacher Replacement Project continues at the rodeo grounds. Crews are in the process of putting down a pad of gravel followed by concrete. Aluminum seating will then be installed in the east, west and northeast existing bleachers (grandstands) that will be elevated...
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Ponca City News
Special Board of Education meeting held on Aug. 19
Body The Ponca City Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19 at 12 pm. Judy Throop called the meeting to order. At the top of the meeting, the Board approved activity fundraisers and budgets, as well as boost club fundraisers. The Board then considered and took...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
Larry Paul Fauchier
Larry Paul Fauchier, 79, of Blackwell, OK, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, OK, after a short fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Blackwell, 301 W. Blackwell Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631.
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state
Many students across Oklahoma are now back in school as of today, and several school districts throughout the area are still seeing a school bus driver shortage.
Garfield County Residents To Vote On Jail Bond Proposal
Garfield County residents will be voting on a bond for a new jail next week. It is an $8.5 million proposal that would go towards expanding and renovating the Garfield County Correctional Facility. If approved, the county sales tax would go up 0.3%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent,...
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing
On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified
The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
Mike Arnold named interim girls soccer coach
Body Mike Arnold, who currently serves as assistant coach for the Ponca City High school Swim Team, has been given another coaching duty. According to an announcement from the Ponca City Public Schools, Arnold has been named interim girls soccer coach at Po-Hi, pending board approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011 and is a special education teacher at Union Elementary in addition to his coaching responsibilities.
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
Sample ballots for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Runoff Primary Election provided by the Kay County Election Board
Body A sample of your specific ballot can be obtained by visiting https://okvoterportal. okelections.us/ and entering your full name and birth date.
Law enforcement logs Aug. 12-15
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 3:48 a.m. police responded to a report of a male walking down the middle of 14th Street screaming. An officer reported the man was blind. His companion was located at Pizza Hut. At 10:42 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle...
