weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLINTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hill by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hill FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following county, Hill. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitney and Lake Whitney State Park.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland Patchy dense fog this morning may lead to reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less at times. Allow for extra commute time this morning and use low beam headlights. Increase following distance between you and the car in front of you.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon, Morris, and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Mendham, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Far Hills, Long Valley, and Bernardsville. - This includes the following highways Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM MST. Target Area: Graham The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Gila River near Solomon affecting Graham County. For the Upper Gila...including San Carlos Reservoir at Coolidge Dam, Gila River at Calva, Gila River near Solomon, Gila River At Kelvin, Gila River at Duncan...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...No flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Gila River near Solomon. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins from Solomon down to Thatcher. Water begins to threaten bridge approaches in the Safford Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM MST Monday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 144 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hopatcong, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Lake Mohawk, and Highland Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Northampton, Slatington, Walnutport, Beersville, Kunkletown, Danielsville, Rossland, Berlinsville, Saylorsburg, Coplay, North Catasauqua, and Chapman. - This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 65 and 66. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm is affecting portions of Lares, Arecibo, Hatillo, Utuado and Adjuntas Municipalities through 230 PM AST At 139 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares and Utuado, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Towanda, Wyalusing, Rush, Wysox, North Towanda, Windham, Herrick, Rome, Laceyville, New Albany, Le Raysville, Little Meadows, Overton, Friendsville, Herrickville, Camptown, Brushville, Rushville, Sugar Run and Warren Center. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sussex County through 315 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millville, or 15 miles north of Ocean City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Millville, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Ocean View, South Bethany and Dewey Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Upshur by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTY At 1045 AM CDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Sandy, or 11 miles northwest of Gladewater, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upshur County, including the following locations Pritchett. This storm has a history of producing a tornado near Winona. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern West Feliciana, north central Pointe Coupee Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and central Wilkinson Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1231 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Fort Adams, or 14 miles east of Simmesport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Adams and Dolorosa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Plymouth; Southern Plymouth A thunderstorm producing heavy rain will impact portions of southwestern Barnstable and southeastern Plymouth Counties through 245 PM EDT At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bourne, or 9 miles northwest of Barnstable, moving north at 15 mph. As much as 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in far western Barnstable County from this thunderstorm. HAZARD...Minor nuisance flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Be alert for the dangers of hydroplaning. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne and Mashpee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Alamota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, northwestern Hodgeman and southeastern Lane Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Waves have subsided to 2 to 3 feet across the Indiana lakefront, but beach goers are still urged to use caution.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 11:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin MS, Hinds, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison MS, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Warren, Washington and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
