Effective: 2022-08-22 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTY At 1045 AM CDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Sandy, or 11 miles northwest of Gladewater, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upshur County, including the following locations Pritchett. This storm has a history of producing a tornado near Winona. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO