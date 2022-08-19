Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Colorado to expand probes of PFAS “forever chemicals” in biosolids from city waste
Wastewater treatment plants may have to start testing for presence of PFAS “forever chemicals” in biosolids as early as next year, and those plants may be required to investigate upstream sources of the toxic substances, Colorado regulators say. State water quality officials also said Colorado’s PFAS grant program...
coloradosun.com
Castle Rock man charged in federal “We Build The Wall” case wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Why are Marshall fire victims more worthy of help than the chronically homeless?
It’s been nearly six weeks since I moved into my new house after being displaced by the Marshall fire. It’s not home yet, but it does have the most important elements: Four walls, a roof and appliances to keep me safe, dry and warm. Settling into my new...
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
Opinion: Abortion restrictions add fear to the heartbreak of miscarriage
I am one of the millions who have faced the heartbreak of pregnancy loss. This year, the battle over reproductive rights took on a whole new meaning for me. On Dec. 13, 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I also found out I was pregnant. A whirlwind of tests...
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
coloradosun.com
Why Colorado’s state employee health insurance plan just made a pretty significant change
If you are in Colorado and you need treatment for, say, cancer, there are dozens of hospitals and clinics that can provide it for you. But those places are not equal. Some charge dramatically more than others — sometimes twice as much — for the same service. Some have significantly higher quality ratings, as scored by independent firms.
coloradosun.com
Vail Resorts to limit number of day lift tickets sold every day of the 2022-23 season
Vail Resorts will limit the number of high-dollar, walk-up daily lift tickets sold every day of the coming ski season. The cap does not apply to season pass holders, skiers taking lessons or employees. The cap, a company statement said, is about “our guests’ experience at our resorts.”
Comments / 0