Newton man seriously injured after falling off homemade golf cart

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after falling off a homemade golf cart on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the 22-year-old man was driving the homemade golf cart eastbound on James Court in Newton when he fell off.

The vehicle left the roadway to the left, overturned, and came to rest in a driveway.

KHP also notes that the man was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

