CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois defeats Missouri-St. Louis in their lone preseason match of the season by a final score of 3-1. EIU was lead by three Panthers who amassed 10 kills each. Finals scores of each set are as followed: 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21. Ella Collins, Elisavet Papageorgiou and Giovana Larrequi Lopez all sparked EIU's offense as each posted 10 kills during the match. This trio helped the Panthers hit for a .190 percentage against the Tritons which included a .314 percentage in the third set. EIU combined for 54 kills tonight compared to the Triton's 31.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO