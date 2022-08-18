Read full article on original website
Sundaes in the Summer … at The Sunryser
The Sunryser Restaurant is a quaint, folksy spot located along Route 9 in Absecon in the heart of what’s been dubbed “Breakfast Alley” – a nickname spawned from the plethora of bacon and egg joints that dot their way down the road. And indeed The Sunryser is one of the best known of these breakfast spots, and up until a few months ago, that’s all I knew it as.
Featured Vacation Rental: August 22, 2022
RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Most desirable location in Ocean City, the heart of the Goldcoast on the 25th block of Wesley Avenue. This gorgeous, beach front home with PRIVATE walk to beach includes 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and parking for 3-4 cars. This property will accommodate 16 people and has two master suites!! The open floor plan boasts a large living area, providing a comfortable and spacious living and dining space. The home is between 25th and 26th Streets on Wesley Avenue, on the beach. This exclusive property is in the heart of Ocean City’s desirable Gold Coast area, with gorgeous beaches and comfort in a beautiful setting. Truly, the best of all worlds.
OCTC Is Going Green With Shrek the Musical Jr
Students of the Ocean City Theatre Company will round out the 2022 Summer Season with their version of Shrek the Musical Jr. at the Ocean City Music Pier on August 26th and 27th at 7:30pm. This student adaptation features a cast of over forty 5th – 8th graders and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture, fantastic Broadway musical, and book by William Steig.
Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party
On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Antonella DiAntonio crowned Junior Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Antonella DiAntonio has ensured her parents won’t get much rest, but they don’t mind. They feel blessed. Antonella was crowned Junior Miss Ocean City 2023 on Saturday on stage at the Ocean City Music Pier, the night after her little sister, Arianna, finished her year as Little Miss Ocean City.
Jersey Proud: Thunderbirds arrive in Atlantic City to perform their magic
The Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to do Jersey Proud on Wednesday in Atlantic City for the airshow above the boardwalk.
Beach Boys Come to Wildwood Saturday for Convention Center Concert
The Beach Boys are coming to Wildwood Saturday. The popular 60’s band will perform at the Wildwood Convention Center Saturday evening. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, generally running about $100 apiece. The concert is presented by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce. Graphic courtesy of Wildwoods Convention Center website.
Help Atlantic County Little Disabled Lamb Win Big In Cute Pet Contest
It's hard not to be biased when it comes to our furry best friends. An Atlantic County-based animal sanctuary is asking for your help to secure some funding for the most adorable little lamb who goes by the name of Max. Max is currently in the care of Fawns Fortress,...
Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals
Our wonderful readers have come through once again. We asked for you to submit photos from your cell phone, featuring some of your favorite meals. We stipulated that your photographed meals can be home-cooked or a meal that you enjoyed at a favorite restaurant. We thoroughly enjoy putting these food...
How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy
Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Old Coots and Company have a lot of advice and wisdom to give in Ventnor City
A group of senior citizens, self-described as Old Coots, gathers every Friday to dispense advice, answer questions or just talk.
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
Battle at the Beach Kicks of H.S. Football Season in Style
There have been some changes from the original schedule, but the 11-game Battle At The Beach Football extravaganza is set to kick off the South Jersey high school football season on Friday, Aug. 26. The games will be staged over three days, all at Ocean City High. In addition to...
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Get your popcorn: Complete schedule for first weekend of NJ high school football
The 2022 high school football season kicks off on Friday, highlighted by the second edition of the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. Check below for a look at all of this weekend’s action across the state. Friday, Aug. 26. Big Central. New Brunswick at Colonia, 6pm. Timber...
Black Bear Spotted Along Glassboro Wildlife Area Bike Path
GLASSBORO, NJ – It’s obvious that bears live in New Jersey’s heavily wooded areas, but...
Pickleball: the sport that’s taking over the Jersey Shore
Pickleball is the hottest sport at the Jersey Shore right now and Ventnor City Beach is no different. The courts at Atlantic Avenue don’t open until 8 A.M. and every morning you’ll find a line of people waiting for the gates to be unlocked. Organizer Alex Greer decided...
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
