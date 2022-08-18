ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Health Digest

How To Get Rid Of That Buffalo Hump At The Base Of Your Neck

Seven vertebrae make up the neck area of the spine called the cervical spine (via Cleveland Clinic). Some people develop a large lump on the lower cervical spine. MedicalNewsToday explains that this lump, often called a buffalo hump, contains a fatty cushion. The hump may form due to poor posture, obesity, health issues, genetics, and some medications.
Indy100

Taking too many naps could lead to an early death

For those who love to take an afternoon kip, there's some bad news for you... People who nap more can be at greater risk of developing high blood pressure and stroke, according to a new study which looked into the sleeping patterns of 360,000 Brits who answered four nap questionnaires between 2006-2010 in the UK Biobank patient survey database.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't

Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
MedicalXpress

Research shows it's how often you do it, not how much

So… should I exercise a little bit every day, or exercise for longer once a week?. It's a dilemma faced by many health-conscious people—and new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) is answering the question. This latest research indicates a little bit of daily activity could well be...
MedicineNet.com

Why Do People in "Blue Zones" Live Longer Than the Rest of the World?

Lifestyle has a great impact on health and lifespan. Since lifestyles differ around the globe, certain geographic areas have lower rates of chronic disease and live longer than other areas. These are called Blue Zones. In Blue Zone populations, people tend to live longer and healthier lives, with many surviving...
Medical News Today

Exercise for muscle strength: How often, not how much you do it may be key

A new study finds that exercising briefly five days a week may be superior to an extended exercise session once a week. The study’s participants who did just six arm-resistance exercises five days a week improved muscle strength and muscle thickness. The study involved maximum-strength exercises, but researchers are...
LiveScience

Seven healthy low carb grains to include in your diet

Healthy low-carb grains can be added to your diet for extra nutrition and variety. They’re a great way to ensure you’re still eating carbs which – despite their bad rap lately – remain essential for a healthy diet. Every one of us needs carbohydrates as well...
CNN

Is losing weight an important health goal?

Losing weight might sound like the answer to all health problems -- but is that science or stigma? Experts share the more complicated connections between weight and health and how to focus on sustainable changes for your holistic wellness.
