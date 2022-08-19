ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County, WV
Wheeling, WV
Man, WV
Harrison County, WV
Cadiz, OH
Harrison County, WV
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Wheeling, WV
woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases reduced to 2,706; 17 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 22, 2022; there are currently 2,706 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,251 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 13-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
poncacitynow.com

Ohio man killed in accident at WV coal mine owned by Tulsa business

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WOWK 13 News

Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
WTRF

Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
