New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
Manchin addresses Inflation Reduction Act at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce dinner
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its 103rd annual dinner at the Pierpont Community & Technical College in Bridgeport on Monday.
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp, according...
Preston County road to close for 2 days this week
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily
The West Virginis Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases reduced to 2,706; 17 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 22, 2022; there are currently 2,706 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,251 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 13-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.
Grafton Native Ben Goff Making New Move to WVU Extension Jackson County Office as Agriculture Agent
Ben Goff’s academic and professional career has taken him in many directions and to a few different places, but as they say, all roads lead home. The Grafton native has been a West Virginia University Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Mason and Putnam counties for. the past...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
Ohio man killed in accident at WV coal mine owned by Tulsa business
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
Health officials: 13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
West Virginia Parkways Authority to expedite bridge deck replacement on Turnpike bridge
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The bridge deck replacement, at milepost 51.53 northbound, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Travel back in time with Preston County History Days
Preston County History Days takes you a step back in time to the good old days all throughout Preston County.
Miller, West Virginia State leaders discuss needs of the future during visit
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-W.Va.) district would change in the upcoming year due to redistricting if she’s re-elected, she has made it a goal to get into those new areas and meet constituents. Miller visited West Virginia State University’s campus in Kanawha County...
West Virginia deputies looking for man in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road. Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is […]
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
