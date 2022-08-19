ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
KING COUNTY, WA
County Unemployment Rate Dropped in July

The unemployment rate in Mason County dropped in July. According to Washington Employment Security, the county’s unemployment rate last month was 5.1 percent, down eight-tenths of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 5.9 percent and down 1.1 percent from July 2021’s rate of 7.2 percent.
MASON COUNTY, WA
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
1 Ejected, Hospitalized After Vehicle Rollover Crash

SeaTac, WA: One person was ejected when a vehicle rolled over and crashed off the roadway in the city of SeaTac on Saturday evening, Aug. 20. 911 dispatchers received calls for a vehicle that left the roadway, rolled and ended up in a drainage pond in the 2200 block of South 136th Street. Upon arrival, King County Sheriff’s deputies and Puget Sound Fire crews found a victim approximately 40 feet from the vehicle in serious condition.
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday

Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Man ‘heavily under the influence’ punched in face by homeowner after walking into house

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Investigators in Clallam County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who entered a stranger’s home through an unlocked door. The man, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” climbed into a back yard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles and then entered a house through a back door, according to a neighborhood watch alert released by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA

