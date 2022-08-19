COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO