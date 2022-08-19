Read full article on original website
Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
County Unemployment Rate Dropped in July
The unemployment rate in Mason County dropped in July. According to Washington Employment Security, the county’s unemployment rate last month was 5.1 percent, down eight-tenths of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 5.9 percent and down 1.1 percent from July 2021’s rate of 7.2 percent.
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted Echo Glen Children’s Center with a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
1 Ejected, Hospitalized After Vehicle Rollover Crash
SeaTac, WA: One person was ejected when a vehicle rolled over and crashed off the roadway in the city of SeaTac on Saturday evening, Aug. 20. 911 dispatchers received calls for a vehicle that left the roadway, rolled and ended up in a drainage pond in the 2200 block of South 136th Street. Upon arrival, King County Sheriff’s deputies and Puget Sound Fire crews found a victim approximately 40 feet from the vehicle in serious condition.
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday
Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
Man ‘heavily under the influence’ punched in face by homeowner after walking into house
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Investigators in Clallam County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who entered a stranger’s home through an unlocked door. The man, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” climbed into a back yard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles and then entered a house through a back door, according to a neighborhood watch alert released by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Man Arrested in Centralia After Crash Also Accused in 100 MPH Chase in June, Attempted Robbery in March
Bail has been set at a total of $500,000 for Damien J. Madison, 24, of Chehalis, who is accused of crashing into a power pole in Centralia on Saturday then fleeing into the Skookumchuck River in an attempt to escape arrest on multiple outstanding warrants from other Lewis County cases.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive
This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
