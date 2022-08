Hamilton County has hired a new Executive Director of Communications. Michael Hubbs has served as the Director of the Marion County 911 Center in Indianapolis since 2014. “This is a once in a lifetime career opportunity,” Hubbs says. “Hamilton County’s 911 Center is highly regarded within the industry as one of the best. Its dispatchers are second to none. It will be a true honor to work alongside folks who are just as passionate about helping people as I am.”

HAMILTON, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO