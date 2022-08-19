Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
cranberryeagle.com
Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride commemorates 15th, and final, year
PETROLIA — The sound of community was audible in the rumble of wheels as upward of 200 motorcycists revved their engines and rode out in procession from the Beer Garden in Petrolia for the Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride on Saturday morning. The riders have met on the third Saturday in...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Beginning Crack Sealing Project
Work is set for a number of roads in Butler Township for the next two weeks. Officials say they will be starting a crack sealing project on some roads in the township starting today. They ask that drivers be patient if they come upon areas where crews are working. The...
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — Dive crews are on the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 reports of two cars in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club. The call came in at 3:02 p.m. The police chief confirmed to Channel 11 that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Margaret Mary Parish annual festival returns to great fanfare after pandemic absence
The Festival of Friendship has been held for decades at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell, but the pandemic moved the tradition online for the last two years. On Friday and Saturday, the two-day festival returned to in-person with live music, food trucks, games, bingo, a basket auction, and rides for kids.
butlerradio.com
Mercer Rd. In Harmony Closing For Work
Drivers in the Harmony area should be aware of a road closure that begins Monday. Mercer Road will be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road. The intersection with Little Creek Road however will remain open. Crews will be working on the roundabout splinter islands and truck aprons. The...
cranberryeagle.com
Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years
Southwestern Butler County residents of a certain age know that Balls Bend on Route 228 was named not for the courage it takes to navigate the dangerous curve, but for gentleman farmers and prominent businessmen Hiram, George and Henry Ball. The Ball family owned three farms in the area of...
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Wiffle Ball Tournament Raises $3K For Vet Foundation
Nearly 80 adults got a chance to relive a childhood classic as part of a fundraising effort this past weekend for the It’s About the Warrior Foundation. The 7th annual Wiffle Ball Tournament, presented by The Rock Station 97.7 FM and Mars Bank, was held this past Saturday at the Hotel Beacon in Renfrew.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Music Fest returns for 4th year, featuring bluesman Jimmy Adler
Pittsburgh bluesman Jimmy Adler will make his first appearance at the Greensburg Music Fest on Saturday, as the free live music event returns for its fourth year. Hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, the event will feature music for all ages and tastes on three outdoor stages and in The Palace Theatre from noon until 9 p.m.
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin Park to get new walking track
Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
5 nonstop routes returning to Pittsburgh International Airport this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Looking to take a trip to a warmer destination in the cold months ahead?. Pittsburgh International Airport just announced the return of five nonstop routes starting this fall. Southwest to Houston-Hobby, resumes Nov. 12 (Saturdays) Spirit to Tampa, resumes Nov. 17 (daily) Spirit to Fort...
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing
A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
