PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO