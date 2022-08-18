Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Five development options presented to New Hanover commissioners at west bank work session
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Commissioners are taking a long, hard look at the future of the western bank of the Cape Fear River. During a work session on Thursday, staff shared five different development scenarios. Conservation. This is the most restrictive option...
WECT
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Earthbound Trading Co. building-out in The Avenues mall
Earthbound Trading Co. is preparing to open at The Avenues mall. The city issued a permit Aug. 11 for Bauen Group Inc. of Wilmington, North Carolina, to build-out an almost 2,000-square-foot store in Suite 260 near Forever 21 at the 10300 Southside Blvd. shopping center at a cost of $109,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
WECT
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to receive $15,000 over three years from UWCFA
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard announced Aug. 21 that United Way of the Cape Fear Area has pledged to donate $15,000 over the course of three years. Per the announcement, UWCFA will give $5,000 a year to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard between July 2022 and June 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC
With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
WECT
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WECT
H2GO legal battle concludes, Leland recuperated for attorney’s fees
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The case has finally been closed in a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over an attempt by Belville to obtain Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s assets. Belville was ordered to pay Leland $225,000 in attorney’s fees and $14,499 in costs for the legal battle.
wpde.com
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
nrcolumbus.com
Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation
Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
