GH Research Shares Q2 2022 Financial Results & Business Updates
GH Research PLC GHRS, the clinical-stage biopharma company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders through 5-MeO-DMT production, provided a financial and business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial results for the period:. Total cash position of $265.4 million, compared to $276.8 million...
Altair Engineering's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Pro data, Altair Engineering ALTR reported Q2 sales of $132.66 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $33.77 million, resulting in a 392.97% decrease from last quarter. Altair Engineering earned $11.53 million, and sales totaled $159.78 million in Q1. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed is a measure...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Closes Private Placement Round, Announces New Shareholder Distribution
Biotech clinical-stage company Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. AGNPF has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a total of 373,900 of its units at $3.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,402,125. Algernon focuses on investigating new disease applications for already-approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, while specifically researching compounds...
Looking Into Relay Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Relay Therapeutics RLAY brought in sales totaling $365 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.76%, resulting in a loss of $76.79 million. Relay Therapeutics collected $419 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $62.05 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Earnings...
Advance Auto Parts Shares Slide On Q2 Earnings Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP reported second-quarter net sales growth of 0.6% year-over-year to $2.67 billion, missing the consensus of $2.75 billion. Comparable store sales decreased 0.6%, driven by a decrease in consumer demand within DIY omnichannel and an increase in owned brands. Advance Auto opened 43 new stores in the second quarter.
360-Degree Camera Market Sizer 2022, Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers Data, and Forecast 2027
The global 360-degree camera market to reach US$ 3,446.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 360-degree camera market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Q2 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut
Nordstrom, Inc. JWN reported second-quarter sales growth of 12% year-over-year to $4.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.95 billion. GMV increased 12.2Y Y/Y; Nordstrom banner net sales increased 14.7%, and GMV increased 14.9% Y/Y. Digital sales increased 6.3% Y/Y, and Digital sales represented 38% of total sales in Q2. Adjusted...
Looking Into Mastercard's Recent Short Interest
Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 9.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.35% to 32,946.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 12,418.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,137.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'
Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Expedia Group EXPE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With Texas Instruments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
How Is The Market Feeling About CalAmp?
CalAmp's (NASDAQ:CAMP) short percent of float has fallen 9.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.51 million shares sold short, which is 4.35% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
