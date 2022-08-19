Google's Pixel Buds Pro are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds. And now, these stellar AirPods Pro killers can be had for dollars off retail. The Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $174.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, these earbuds would set you back $200, so you're saving $25. This marks the Pixel Buds Pro lowest price in history. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've tracked all summer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO