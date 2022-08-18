Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
krwc1360.com
Section of CSAH 30 to be Detoured Beginning Today (Monday)
Motorists are reminded that beginning today (Monday), the Wright County Highway Department will be closing a section of CSAH 30 in southern Wright County for a roadbed stabilization project. Officials say the closure will be at the intersection of CSAH 30 and CSAH 6 south of Howard Lake in Victor...
Six-week resurfacing project begins on I-35W in north metro
BLAINE, Minn. -- Heads up for drivers in the north metro: a six-week project to repair concrete on Interstate 35W is underway.Starting Monday, it means northbound traffic is down to just one lane from Lexington Avenue in Blaine through the split.Crews expect to wrap up work in the northbound direction by Labor Day, then switch to the southbound lanes.It's been more than 20 years since this stretch of interstate was resurfaced.
Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Sartell
SARTELL -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Sartell early Tuesday morning. The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 4th Street North. Police say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Authorities say two police officers were able to force...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
Late harvest force some apple orchards to push back opening dates
While many apple orchards in Minnesota are opening up for the fall season this weekend, a couple won't be joining them. Minnetonka Orchards in Minnetrista has announced that it's pushing back its opening date by two weeks to Labor Day weekend, while Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't be opening until next Saturday, Aug. 27.
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
kduz.com
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Beginning of the End
Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rick Stapleton of Crosspointe Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Beginning of the End“
Celebrate One Year Of Back Shed Brewing In Waite Park Sunday!
Looking for some last-minute weekend plans? How about a sip & save event in conjunction with a 1 year anniversary at a local brewery? Say no more, here is the event for you, Back Shed Brewing's 1-year anniversary party this Sunday!. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is holding the...
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Spooky! This ‘Haunted’ Forest Is Just An Hour From Saint Cloud!
Chalk this one under the category of never hearing about this before. Apparently about an hour south and west of Saint Cloud, in the town of East Bethel, there sits a park known as 'Bethel Haunted Forest'. It's real you can look it up, but is it really haunted?. The...
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0