Sauk Rapids, MN

willmarradio.com

Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood

(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
CLARA CITY, MN
krwc1360.com

Section of CSAH 30 to be Detoured Beginning Today (Monday)

Motorists are reminded that beginning today (Monday), the Wright County Highway Department will be closing a section of CSAH 30 in southern Wright County for a roadbed stabilization project. Officials say the closure will be at the intersection of CSAH 30 and CSAH 6 south of Howard Lake in Victor...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Six-week resurfacing project begins on I-35W in north metro

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heads up for drivers in the north metro: a six-week project to repair concrete on Interstate 35W is underway.Starting Monday, it means northbound traffic is down to just one lane from Lexington Avenue in Blaine through the split.Crews expect to wrap up work in the northbound direction by Labor Day, then switch to the southbound lanes.It's been more than 20 years since this stretch of interstate was resurfaced. 
BLAINE, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe

ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
kduz.com

KDUZ Morning Devotion – Beginning of the End

Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rick Stapleton of Crosspointe Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Beginning of the End“
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene

ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating. 
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
CLEARWATER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

