Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family said Tuesday. Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared dead at a hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. In a statement to The Associated Press, Heche's son Homer Laffoon said he and her other son Atlas Tupper “are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO